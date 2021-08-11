Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,366 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.08. 464,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The company has a market cap of $457.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

