Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.