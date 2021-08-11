Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,515 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock worth $2,515,528. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 630,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

