Strategic Wealth Designers Has $203,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.04. The company had a trading volume of 108,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

