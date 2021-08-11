Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 544,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $115.65.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

