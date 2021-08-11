Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Lyft were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 23.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. 90,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,362. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

