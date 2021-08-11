Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,436 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

