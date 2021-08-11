Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

