Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

