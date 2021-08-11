Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.