Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 979 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.55. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

