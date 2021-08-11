Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

