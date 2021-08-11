Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $504,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

