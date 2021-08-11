Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $374,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $425.01 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $431.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

