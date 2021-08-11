Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $450,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

NYSE RY opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.