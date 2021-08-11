Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 925.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 90,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.