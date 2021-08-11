Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,753.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,664. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.