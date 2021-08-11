Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

LULU opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.