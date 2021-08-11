Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,480,001 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

