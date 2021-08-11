Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 841 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

