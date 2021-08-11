Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 55,824 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

