Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $268.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

