Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,237. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.41. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

WISA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

