Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,237. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.41. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

WISA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

