Summit X LLC Buys 2,493 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Shares of FDHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $56.37.

