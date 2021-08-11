Summit X LLC Buys 295 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.12. The company had a trading volume of 224,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

