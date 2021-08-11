Summit X LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $363.97. 14,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.