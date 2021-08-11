Summit X LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

