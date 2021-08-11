Summit X LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $359.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

