Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. 393,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.