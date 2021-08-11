Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $48,749,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,172. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82.

