Sumner J. Waring III Sells 150,238 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumner J. Waring III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

