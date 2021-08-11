Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.