Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.