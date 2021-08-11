Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

