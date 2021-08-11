T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. 27,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,752. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

