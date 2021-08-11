Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.01. 298,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.