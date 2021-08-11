TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 10.8% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.47. 348,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,049,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

