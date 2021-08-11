Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

