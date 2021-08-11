Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.