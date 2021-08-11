Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,260,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 203,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. 60,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

