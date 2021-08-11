Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10,312.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

