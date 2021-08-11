Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 65,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

