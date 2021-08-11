TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$23.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

