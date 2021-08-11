TD Securities Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 4,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 87.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 97.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

