TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $148.46 Average PT from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.46.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.48. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $150.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

