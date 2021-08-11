Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,200 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIR opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

