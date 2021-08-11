Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 4,300 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $778,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

