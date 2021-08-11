Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,351 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CTS were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CTS by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 269.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CTS by 95.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CTS opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

