Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $24.60

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $25.49. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

