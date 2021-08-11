Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.91 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 101,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Telefónica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

